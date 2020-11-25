Trump Pardons Former Nat'l Security Adviser Michael Flynn

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 4:45 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who admitted twice to lying to FBI agents about his 2016 contacts with Russia and has been trying to rescind his plea. Michael Flynn, seen here leaving federal court in September 2019, was pardoned Wednesday by President Donald Trump. The former national security adviser sought to cancel his plea deal earlier this year. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) "It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon," the outgoing president tweeted. "Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now...

