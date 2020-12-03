Texas Justices Told New Well Damages Timing Test Is Needed

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- Swift Energy told the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday it's time for a new rule establishing when the clock starts running for mineral lessees to file claims related to migrating contamination, arguing its claims against an Energy Transfer LP unit weren't filed too late and should be fully revived. During oral arguments held on Zoom, Swift Energy Operating LLC attorney David Gunn of Beck Redden LLP urged the court to overturn a Fourth Court of Appeals' May 2019 decision allowing some, but not all, of the energy company's claims against Regency Field Services LLP to continue. Swift is suing for damages...

