Wine Investor Takes $29M Award Fight To High Court

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- A Chilean wine company investor has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an Eleventh Circuit decision confirming a Chilean arbitral award against him, saying the decision improperly delves into the merits of an arbitrable dispute. Juan Carlos Celestino Coderch Mitjans, a majority shareholder in wine company Viña San Rafael, is fighting the circuit court's June decision that reinterpreted a $28.7 million award issued against him in a 2012 Chilean arbitration. Coderch contends that the Federal Arbitration Act explicitly requires courts to abandon cases if arbitrators issued unclear awards. He argued that the court's use of U.S. laws to clarify which...

