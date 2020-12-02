Ex-Comcast Exec Says Her Sexual Harassment Was Ignored

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- A former Comcast executive alleged in a Pennsylvania federal lawsuit Wednesday that the cable giant didn't stop another executive from harassing and cyberstalking her, instead firing her after she alerted the company that he may have broken into her apartment. Cathy Beazley's suit alleges Comcast violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, along with state civil rights laws, in its handling of multiple complaints she made about Senior Vice President Michael DelCiello. Beazley claims that she reported DelCiello's conduct to at least four others at Comcast, but her efforts were ignored and eventually resulted in her termination....

