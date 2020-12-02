Amazon's Prime Now Hit With Unpaid Wages Action

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- Amazon's members-only same-day delivery service, Prime Now, bilked more than 5,000 employees out of overtime pay and didn't give them proper breaks in violation of federal and Golden State labor law, according to a proposed class and collective action filed Tuesday in California federal court. For at least the past four years, Prime Now LLC hasn't been paying all earned overtime to nonexempt hourly workers by failing to include commissions, bonuses and premium pay from its employees' regular pay rates when calculating overtime, according to the complaint filed by Amber Pope, who worked for Prime Now in Los Angeles. Pope, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS