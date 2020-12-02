US Expands Crackdown On Xinjiang Cotton Imports

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday increased economic pressure on Beijing over alleged human rights violations in its Xinjiang province by banning cotton imports stemming from a Chinese paramilitary organization active within the northwest territory. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the import ban against any cotton produced by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, or XPCC, saying the products were created by the forced labor of detained Uighur Muslims. "The human rights abuses taking place at the hands of the Chinese Communist government will not be tolerated by President Trump and the American people," said Ken Cuccinelli, DHS' acting deputy...

