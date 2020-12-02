3M, DuPont Hit With PFAS Suit Over Contaminated OC Water

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 11:50 PM EST) -- DuPont, 3M, Chemours and Corteva were hit with yet another suit Tuesday over so-called forever chemicals in groundwater, this time from the Orange County Water District and 10 other water districts in the California county that are claiming the manufacturers should cover their decontamination costs. For decades, the chemical companies manufactured products containing perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS, both of which are known as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment, according to the water districts. The man-made substances are part of a group of more than 5,000 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as...

