Plumbers Get Union Say Despite Imminent Project End Date

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 3:47 PM EST) -- A group of North Carolina plumbers can vote on whether to unionize despite their employer's arguments that work at their project site will end soon and no other jobs are in sight, a National Labor Relations Board official said. NLRB acting Region 10 Director Lisa Henderson said Wednesday that Gallo Mechanical LLC couldn't block workers from voting on representation by Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 421, even though their work at a Mooresville, North Carolina, construction site known as the Iredell Project is scheduled to end Feb. 23. An attorney for Gallo told Law360 on Tuesday that the proposed bargaining unit would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS