Lee Greenwood Can't Get 'God Bless The USA' Trademark

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 12:23 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to allow country singer Lee Greenwood to register "God Bless The USA" and "Proud To Be An American" as trademarks for home decor, issuing a precedential ruling on how trademark applications can be "altered." In a pair of decisions issued Tuesday and Wednesday, the board said the terms — both references to his signature 1984 song "God Bless The USA" — would fail to function as a trademark because consumers would not link them to him. "Even if these consumers were familiar with the song and applicant himself, they may not associate the...

