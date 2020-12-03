Illinois' Top Insurance Regulator To Join Boutique Firm Hoke

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- The director of the Illinois Department of Insurance announced Thursday he will join Chicago boutique law firm Hoke LLC's policyholder recovery practice after he leaves his position next week. Robert Muriel will work as a partner at Hoke starting Dec. 15. He was appointed by Illinois Democratic Gov. Jay Robert Pritzker as the state's insurance director in March 2019. Before that, Muriel was a member of Chicago litigation firm A&G Law LLC. He had been a commercial litigator for more than 25 years representing policyholders, corporations and institutions. Muriel said in a statement Thursday that it has been his "pleasure to...

