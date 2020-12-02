Ivanka Deposed Over Claims Inaugural Funds Went To Family

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 11:05 PM EST) -- The District of Columbia deposed Ivanka Trump — the president's daughter and adviser — on Tuesday as part of its D.C. Superior Court suit accusing the Trump inaugural committee of funneling money to Trump companies, according to discovery updates filed by the D.C. attorney general. D.C.'s attorney general said the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee racked up a total bill of $1.03 million and paid the Trump International Hotel unreasonably high rates to rent event spaces that weren't needed or were used to host private events for the president's children. "The inaugural committee staffers ... and members of the Trump family all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS