ECJ Adviser Calls Belgian Excess Profits Scheme State Aid

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:07 PM EST) -- An adviser to the European Court of Justice said Thursday that advance tax agreements given to multinational corporations by Belgium were illegal state aid, rejecting a lower court's legal reasoning and asking it to rule again. According to an adviser to the European Court of Justice, Belgium provided illegal state aid for advance tax agreements given to multinational corporations. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) The opinion from Advocate General Juliane Kokott recommended that the ECJ, Europe's highest court, overturn a ruling by the General Court of the European Union, which had found that Belgium's application of the excess profits scheme wasn't systematic and...

