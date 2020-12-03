4 Firms Lead $1.5B Equipment Rental Cos.' Tie-Up

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- Specialty equipment rental business Nesco said Thursday it's expanding its utility and telecommunications services and more with the $1.48 billion purchase of Custom Truck One Source in a private equity-backed deal led by four law firms, including Latham & Watkins and Davis Polk. In connection with the deal, Nesco Holdings Inc.'s former private equity owner, Platinum Equity LLC, also agreed to again support the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company by investing more than $850 million, according to a statement. The Blackstone Group Inc., which is currently the CTOS majority shareholder, and some of the current CTOS management team are also planning to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS