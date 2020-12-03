Ohio Atty Disbarred Over 'Egregious' Lies, Misconduct

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- In a scathing opinion that said an attorney's "pants are charred" from his many lies, the Ohio Supreme Court has disbarred a Columbus lawyer who was previously suspended for having a sexual relationship with an indigent client and continued to represent another person during his suspension. The high court on Wednesday revoked Jason Sarver's law license in a unanimous ruling, saying it must protect the public from attorneys like Sarver who manipulate their clients, and ordered Sarver to pay $50,000 in restitution. "Sarver had engaged in a pattern of misconduct and committed some of the most egregious and disturbing violations of...

