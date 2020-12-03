Coal Producer White Stallion Hits Ch. 11 With Plans For Sale

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 11:25 AM EST) -- Coal producer White Stallion Energy hit Chapter 11 in Delaware with plans for a sale to its creditors, citing a debt load over $100 million, COVID-19 and diminished demand for coal energy. Indiana-based White Stallion Energy LLC and 18 affiliates filed their petition Wednesday, reporting between $100 million and $500 million in assets and liabilities. White Stallion had been operating six surface mines in Indiana and Illinois with roughly 200 million tons of reserves, Chief Operating Officer David J. Beckman said in first-day declarations. White Stallion faces a "dire lack of liquidity" triggered by declines in the coal industry, the pandemic-induced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS