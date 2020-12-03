SCANA Inks $137.5M Deal To Exit SEC's Nuke Plant Fraud Suit

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 3:44 PM EST) -- South Carolina utility company SCANA Corp. and its subsidiary have reached a $137.5 million deal to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claims that they defrauded investors by making false statements about an abandoned $9 billion nuclear power plant expansion, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The deal lodged in South Carolina federal court requires SCANA to pay a $25 million civil penalty. The company, along with its subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. — a public utility that is now known as Dominion South Energy South Carolina Inc. — also agreed to disgorge $112.5 million in ill-gotten funds plus interest, according...

