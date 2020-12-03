DOJ Backs SmileDirect's Calif. Dental Board Case At 9th Circ.

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice supported SmileDirectClub's appeal to the Ninth Circuit in an amicus brief on Wednesday arguing that California's dental board members should not be immunized yet from the teeth aligner company's harassment allegations. The DOJ said in its brief that the lower court was wrong when it found in its July ruling tossing the suit that the board member's alleged campaign against SmileDirect is protected because the conduct falls within the board's regulatory authority. Agreements among a regulatory board's members can still run afoul of the antitrust laws, the brief said, even when the members are acting within...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS