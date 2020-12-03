McKinsey Drops Westmoreland Fees In U.S. Trustee Deal

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office announced Thursday that consulting giant McKinsey & Co. has agreed to end its request for fees and expenses in Westmoreland Coal Co.'s Chapter 11 and settle the government's claims that it failed to disclose conflicts of interest. The trustee's office and McKinsey submitted to a Texas bankruptcy court a term sheet that would see McKinsey abandon a two-plus-year quest for compensation for its work as Westmoreland's Chapter 11 consultant and agree to disclose connections involving confidential clients and affiliated entities in future cases. "This settlement ensures that McKinsey is held accountable for its conduct in this case,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS