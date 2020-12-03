Pa. Court Rules State-Run University's Tenants Tax-Exempt

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 2:30 PM EST) -- A university in Western Pennsylvania doesn't have to pay property taxes for the commercial tenants in buildings it bought in 2018, since the school is affiliated with the state and intended to eventually use all of the buildings for teaching, a state appellate court ruled Thursday. The Commonwealth Court held that because Indiana University of Pennsylvania is part of the state-run Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and is under state control, it was immune from local taxation when it bought three properties in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, despite temporarily retaining tenants that included an insurance agency, a chiropractor, a restaurant and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS