Repsol Owes Excise Tax On Mineral Oils, ECJ Rules

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- Repsol Petróleo, a subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Repsol SA, is responsible for excise tax on the portion of mineral oils it uses that generate residual sulfur and carbon dioxide, the European Court of Justice ruled Thursday. Mineral oils and other energy products are not tax exempt when they leave residual products that cannot be used for energy, the court said. European Union rules allow for an exemption on such products only when they are used to create more energy. Spanish tax authorities in 2012 ordered Repsol to pay tax on part of the mineral oils it used to produce heating fuel...

