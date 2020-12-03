Philly Judge's 'Rude' Behavior Smeared Judiciary, Panel Says

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania judicial ethics court agreed on Tuesday that a Philadelphia judge's "rude and arrogant" courtroom behavior, including a $750 sanction she leveled against an attorney who missed a hearing because of an emergency matter before another judge, had brought the court system as a whole into "disrepute." The decision from the state's Court of Judicial Discipline comes after Judge Lyris Younge admitted in February to a string of incidents in which she was accused of repeatedly berating litigants, attorneys and other individuals appearing in her courtroom. "Here there is no question that the sum total of Judge Younge's repeated and...

