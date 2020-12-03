GAO Says Better Data Needed To Fight Federal Pay Gap

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- Women in the federal sector make 7 cents less per dollar than men on average, a disparity that has been steadily shrinking for two decades, the U.S. Government Accountability Office found Thursday, but it said higher-quality data is needed to keep hammering away at the problem. After analyzing data collected for 2017, the watchdog found that on average, the federal sector pays women about 93 cents to every dollar a man makes, compared to about 81 cents in 1999. The disparity is bigger for women of color, according to the new report, as Hispanic and Latina women in the federal government...

