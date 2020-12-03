Philly Judge Can't Skirt Ethics Charges For Unpaid Club Fees

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's judicial ethics court ruled that a Philadelphia judge violated state ethics rules by failing to participate in a civil case over money owed to a social club and for not reporting a lien that resulted from the case on financial disclosure forms. The Tuesday decision from the state's Court of Judicial Discipline said Judge Scott DiClaudio was being charged with five counts of ethical misconduct for violating the Pennsylvania Code of Judicial Conduct, which requires judges to comply with the law and to avoid impropriety or the appearance of impropriety. According to Pennsylvania state law, the appearance of impropriety is...

