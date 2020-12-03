Judge Trims Fla. Trans Workers' Suit Over Health Coverage

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- A federal judge trimmed a bias suit Thursday brought by three transgender Florida employees who said they were unlawfully denied coverage for gender dysphoria treatment, allowing the Department of Corrections and others to exit because they don't control the Sunshine State's health care plan. U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker granted motions to dismiss from the University of Florida's Board of Trustees, a Tallahassee public defender and the state's corrections department. That leaves Florida's Department of Management Services and its leader, Secretary Jonathan R. Satter, as the only targets of the workers' Title VII and constitutional claims. "Despite being involved with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS