Bias, Harassment Law Compliance Tips For NYC Employers

By Tricia Sherno

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Employment newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Tricia Sherno

The New York State Human Rights Law, or NYSHRL; and

The New York City Human Rights Law, or NYCHRL.

The hiring, reinstatement or promotion of an employee;

The award of back pay and front pay;

Admission to, or participation in, a training program; or

Compensatory damages.[16]

Emotional pain;

Suffering;

Inconvenience;

Mental anguish;

Loss of enjoyment of life; and

Other nonpecuniary losses.[17]

See if there are any procedural defects, including failure to file within the applicable three-year statute of limitations period.[26]





See whether the employer can establish as an affirmative defense that the conduct complained of consists of nothing more than what a reasonable victim of harassment would deem petty slights or trivial inconveniences.[27]





Investigate the truth and substance of the allegations. Consider the veracity of the allegations and whether the plaintiff is likely to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that the plaintiff has been treated less well than other employees because of a legally protected status.[28]

Comply with the Stop Sexual Harassment in NYC Act by adhering to all posting, policy and training requirements. See the subsection below that explains how to comply with the NYCHLR's anti-sexual harassment posting and training requirements.





Consider adopting a romantic relationship policy that bars romantic or sexual relationships between supervisors and subordinates and requires prompt reporting of such relationships.[30]





Promptly and thoroughly investigate all complaints of sexual harassment and maintain a record of actions taken in response to a complaint.[31]





Take appropriate disciplinary action against any employee who has engaged in conduct that constitutes sexual harassment.[32]





Encourage a speak-up culture by setting a tone from the top and reinforcing the message in policies and training.





Consider offering a severance payment in exchange for a release of claims if a complainant resigns from employment.[33]

All employers to post a notice of anti-sexual harassment rights and responsibilities; and





Employers with 15 or more employees to conduct sexual harassment prevention trainings annually.[34]

Post the anti-sexual harassment rights and responsibilities notice[35] designed by the New York City Commission on Human Rights in both English and Spanish in employee breakrooms or other areas where employees gather.[36] Employers should also display it in other languages as may be warranted based on the languages spoken in the workplace.[37]





Distribute an information sheet on sexual harassment[38] developed by the human rights commission to employees at the time of hiring. Employers may include this information sheet in the employee handbook.[39]





Provide annual anti-sexual harassment interactive training to all employees, including supervisory or managerial employees, interns, independent contractors and freelancers if you're a private business that employs 15 or more employees.[40]





Train new employees within 90 days of the initial hire if you're a private business that employs 15 or more employees.





Maintain records of sexual harassment training completion for three years.[41]





Develop a thorough sexual harassment policy consistent with both the NYCHRL and NYSHRL requirements.[42]

Disability;

Perceived race;

National origin; or

Any other applicable protected status.

It is also illegal for an employer to harass or discriminate against an employee based on the presumption that they have contracted or are more likely to contract COVID-19 due to actual or perceived race, national origin, disability, or another protected status.[44]

Religious observance;

Disability;

Pregnancy, childbirth or a related medical condition; or

Needs as a victim of domestic violence, sex offenses or stalking.[45]

engage in good faith in a written or oral dialogue concerning [an employee's] accommodation needs; potential accommodations that may address [an employee's] accommodation needs, including alternatives to a requested accommodation; and the difficulties that such potential accommodations may pose for [employers].[48]

The cost and nature of the accommodation;



The overall financial resources of the employer;

The number of employees employed by the employer; and

The impact of the accommodation upon the operation of the facility.[50]

Adopt and make available to employees a policy that explains how employees can request reasonable accommodations.





Consider assigning a small number of employees — e.g., in human resources or office administration — to handle requests for reasonable accommodations and the cooperative dialogue process to ensure a consistent approach.





Train managers on how to respond if they received a request for an accommodation so that managers do not deny accommodations outright before first engaging in a cooperative dialogue.





Always notify employees in writing of the decision to grant or deny an accommodation. Written notification of the determination is mandatory under NYC Administrative Code Section 8-107, subdivision 28(d),(e).





Maintain written documentation of the cooperative dialogue process in confidential files, including (1) a description of the request; (2) any supporting documentation; (3) the timeline of the process; (4) the accommodations considered and the basis for the decision to grant or deny a request; and (5) a copy of all written notifications and communications with employees regarding the requested accommodation.[52]

Pregnancy and Parental Rights

Recruiting and Screening Issues

Compensation and Wage and Hour Issues

Predictive Scheduling – Fair Workweek Law

Employee Leave, Sick, and Safe Time

Independent Contractors and the Gig Economy

New York City COVID-19 Laws Affecting Employers

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.