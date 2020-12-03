DOJ Can't Block Sierra Club's 'Side Deal' In Coal Plant Suit

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- The federal government can't block a deal the Sierra Club struck with DTE Energy Co. to resolve long-standing allegations that the energy company illegally modified power plants, a Michigan federal judge ruled on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman decided the deal was a private settlement between the parties and not a consent decree that the court needed to oversee, granting the Sierra Club's request to dismiss its complaint and let the sides proceed by their agreed-upon terms. The U.S. Department of Justice said in July it opposed a "side deal" the Sierra Club and DTE struck on top of...

