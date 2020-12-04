SEC Approves Long-Awaited Revamp To Fund Valuation Rules

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 10:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved new rules governing how investment funds value complex assets that are not easily priced, marking the first overhaul to fund valuation practices in 50 years to reflect current market realities. The SEC's new rules, approved unanimously on Thursday, are intended to clarify how funds can fulfill their valuation obligations in light of changes to the marketplace since 1969 and 1970, the last time securities regulators addressed fund valuation practices. Current rules require that funds use "fair value" estimates to determine the price of portfolio investments when market quotations are not readily available. While...

