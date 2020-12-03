Ex-Prison Officer Can Pursue Retaliation Suit Over Photos

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- A state appellate court on Thursday revived a former California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer's lawsuit against the agency, saying the officer brought plausible allegations that he was wrongly fired for photographing co-workers who slept on duty and sharing the images with a TV station. A three-judge panel for California's Fourth District Court of Appeal said ousted CDCR bus driver Alberto Limon, who claimed he was harassed and fired for reporting fellow officers who neglected their jobs, could have a second shot at his suit accusing the department of retaliation. Justice Guerrero noted that Limon's supervisor may have tried to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS