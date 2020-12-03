House Dems Urge Harsher Crackdown On Xinjiang Imports

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- The Democratic leadership of the House Ways and Means Committee has urged the Trump administration to expand its crackdown on imports from China's Xinjiang province in response to alleged human rights violations in the region. Reps. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, Earl Blumenauer of Oregon and Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey accused the administration of not going far enough Wednesday when it banned cotton imports that it says were created by the forced labor of detained Uighur Muslims. "This [order] will only affect one sector, even though it is well documented that forced labor is rampant across Xinjiang and in a...

