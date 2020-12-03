SEC Taps Nelson Mullins Partner To Lead Atlanta Office

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that a former federal prosecutor and litigation partner at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has been named director of the agency's Atlanta regional office. Nekia Hackworth Jones, who specialized in government investigations, internal investigations and white collar criminal defense at Nelson Mullins, will join the SEC next month, the agency said. The SEC declined a request to interview Jones. "As a federal prosecutor, I saw firsthand the exceptional work of the SEC's enforcement and examinations professionals and their tireless commitment to protecting investors," Jones said in a statement. "I look forward to...

