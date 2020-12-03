3 Takeaways From Smithfield's Hog Farm Stench Settlement

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- When Smithfield Foods Inc. settled nuisance suits brought by hundreds of neighbors over the stench from hog waste lagoons, it placed a major legal threat in the rearview mirror hours after a federal appeals court gave activists fodder to push for change. The settlement, the terms of which weren't disclosed, will resolve more than two dozen cases against Murphy-Brown LLC, a subsidiary of WH Group Ltd.'s U.S.-based pork producer Smithfield Foods, brought by neighbors of a North Carolina contract farmer. Hours before the settlement was announced last month, a Fourth Circuit panel affirmed Smithfield's liability to a group of 10 neighbors...

