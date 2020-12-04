Justices Likely To Shield Treasury From Preemptive Action

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court conducted oral arguments in CIC Services LLC v. Internal Revenue Service.[1] The issue addressed in this case is whether the Anti-Injunction Act shields the U.S. Department of the Treasury from preenforcement challenges to the validity of its rules and regulations. The case involves a clash between basic norms of administrative law that allow injured parties to challenge the actions of federal agencies on a preemptive basis,[2] and the historic view that Treasury actions are largely shielded from judicial review given the vital importance of tax revenue to the government. During oral argument, however, the...

