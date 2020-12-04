Trade Court Orders Reevaluation Of Vietnamese Catfish Duty

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 4:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has ordered the government to revisit an anti-dumping duty against Vietnamese catfish exporters, questioning its decision to hit the companies with a higher rate for not cooperating with its duty probe. Although CIT Judge M. Miller Baker backed much of the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to make adverse inferences against the Vietnamese exporters for failing to cooperate, he ultimately found that the agency stumbled on two key points of its analysis, and must consider recalculating the entire duty as a result. "On this record, the court is unable to determine whether Commerce permissibly applied...

