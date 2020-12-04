5th Circ. Says 'Brizzy' Seltzer Can't Block Molson's 'Vizzy'

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit is refusing to block beer giant Molson Coors Beverage Co. from using the name "Vizzy" for a line of hard seltzer, denying a trademark injunction sought by a smaller beverage company that makes a "Brizzy" seltzer. In a Thursday decision, the appeals court affirmed a trial judge who ruled in March that Future Proof Brands LLC had failed to show that it would eventually prove that Molson Coors had infringed its trademark. The appeals court ruled that the "Brizzy" brand name — a riff on seltzer's "fizzy" quality — was a "comparatively weak" trademark. "Neither company was the...

