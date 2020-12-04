8 Questions For RPC London Disputes Head Geraldine Elliott

Law360, London (December 4, 2020, 10:59 PM GMT) -- For RPC's Geraldine Elliott, collaboration across different practices within a law firm remains integral in the new world of remote working. The trick is in finding the right technology to replace everyday office interactions. Geraldine Elliott In addition to being head of RPC's 90-attorney commercial disputes team in London, Elliott sits on the City of London Law Society Litigation Committee and is a member of the London Solicitors Litigation Association, keeping a pulse on developments ranging from the disclosure pilot to the growing use of litigation funding. The latest development the 35-year-RPC veteran has been watching has been the U.K. courts'...

