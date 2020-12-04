British Gas Gets 'Pyrrhic' Win In Shell, Esso Gas Supply Fight

Law360, London (December 4, 2020, 5:57 PM GMT) -- A London appeals court on Friday gave British Gas a partial victory in its legal battle with Shell and Esso over their capacity to deliver gas from offshore fields, but struck a blow to the suit by finding the company had not suffered any losses. The Court of Appeal allowed an appeal by British Gas Trading Ltd. over the construction of a contract it entered into with Shell U.K. Ltd. and Esso Exploration and Production U.K. Ltd. British Gas had argued the two companies had breached long-term supply contracts in connection with their production capacity at a reservoir in the North...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS