Mylan Rival Can Sleep Easy On Insomnia Drug Patent

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- Mylan won't be able to market a generic version of an insomnia drug in the U.K. after a judge in London rejected the company's attempt to invalidate a rival's patent and called some of Mylan's claims "fanciful." On Friday, High Court Judge Marcus Smith threw out all the arguments Mylan U.K. Healthcare Ltd. had raised to challenge a patent owned by the Israel-based Neurim Pharmaceuticals, which sells an insomnia medication under the brand name Circadin. The patent covers the drug's particular melatonin dosage as well as its promise to improve a patient's "quality of sleep." Before the four-day trial in October,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS