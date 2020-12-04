UK Law Firm Can't Cross Examine Snooping Suspects

Law360, London (December 4, 2020, 7:25 PM GMT) -- A London judge refused to let a white-collar boutique cross-examine two individuals it accused of trying to obtain confidential information connected to its work for a Jordanian lawyer suing Dechert over torture allegations, calling the application a "fishing expedition." Stokoe Partnership Solicitors, a boutique white-collar firm, claims it is being targeted for confidential information linked to its client Karam Al Sadeq, a former official at a United Arab Emirates investment fund who has accused three Dechert LLP partners of violating his rights while he was held prisoner in the UAE on fraud charges. Stokoe issued legal proceedings in June seeking to...

