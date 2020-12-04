Francesca's Hits Ch. 11 As Pandemic Tightens Grip On Retail

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 10:36 AM EST) -- Nationwide women's clothing boutique chain Francesca's Holdings Corp. and three affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware, reporting $290.5 million in debt, citing pandemic-weakened sales and aiming for a stalking-horse led company auction. In papers filed late Thursday, the company identified investment firm TerraMar Capital LLC as the prospective bidder-to-beat in the company's sale effort but had not yet disclosed the minimum bid or terms of its bidding process. Court filings and company statements indicated the case would be supported in part by a $25 million debtor-in-possession loan agreement with existing lender Tiger Finance LLC. The nationwide specialty retailer, headquartered in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS