It's Time To Invalidate Single-Sales Factor For Biz Income Tax

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- We predict the 2020s will see just as seismic a shift in state tax constitutional law as the 2010s did with South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc.[1] Single-sales-factor apportionment will be subjected to a modern, nuanced judicial analysis, and another decades-old foundational precedent, Moorman Manufacturing Co. v. Bair[2] — upholding single-sales factor against constitutional challenge — will be reversed. Our analysis of this issue has focused primarily on California[3] but the implications reach far and wide; by our count, 25 states employed a single-sales factor formula for corporate income tax apportionment this year. One of 2020's top corporate state income tax cases,...

