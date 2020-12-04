Former Exec Says Zimmer Had 'Figurative Gun To Her Head'

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- An executive who accused Zimmer Biomet Holdings of violating federal discrimination law by withholding severance benefits is fighting to keep her suit alive, saying her only options were to quit or to be fired and implicated in a fraud scheme. Robin Barney lodged a response Thursday in Indiana federal court hitting back at the medical device maker's bid to torpedo the remaining claims in her case, arguing that her resignation shouldn't preclude her from getting severance pay because she faced a no-win situation at work. According to Barney, she had to quit because staying on would mean capitulating to bosses who...

