DoorDash's New IPO Range Ups Potential Proceeds To $3.1B

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- Food delivery giant DoorDash said Friday that it could now raise a potential $3.1 billion in its anticipated initial public offering guided by Wilson Sonsini and Goodwin Procter, as the venture-backed company raised its expected share price range in its latest regulatory filing. DoorDash Inc., working with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, said it now plans to list its 33 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange for a price range between $90 and $95. That would generate proceeds of roughly $3.05 billion at the midpoint share price, according to a Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange...

