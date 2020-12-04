NLRB Reverses Volvo's Loss In Wasted Time Discipline Case

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board panel has overturned a ruling against Volvo Group North America LLC, saying the company hadn't violated federal labor law when it disciplined a Mississippi warehouse worker for wasting time and that it wasn't motivated by anti-union animus. In a Thursday order, a three-member panel reversed an April 2019 decision from Administrative Law Judge Sharon Levinson Steckler that said a warning Volvo issued to ex-employee Walter Evans violated the National Labor Relations Act. Volvo had written up Evans on March 22, 2016, for taking a break too early and wasting time after previously noting instances in which...

