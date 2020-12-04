Brand Battles: Abe Lookalike Fights Over Lincoln Project TM

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, an Abraham Lincoln reenactor is fighting Republican anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project's application to register its name as a trademark — plus three other cases you need to know. All About Abe The Lincoln Project Inc., a prominent conservative political action committee, was hit with a Nov. 30 challenge over its attempt to secure a trademark on the name. Named for Abraham Lincoln, the group was founded late last year to work against President Donald Trump's reelection bid. But Christopher Small — who says he has portrayed...

