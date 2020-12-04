2nd Circ. Won't Revive NYC Teacher's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- A New York City public school teacher will not have a chance to further his claims that a principal retaliated against him for filing union grievances and sexually harassed him with gestures and catcalls, the Second Circuit ruled Friday. In a Second Circuit opinion, the majority panel affirmed the district court's decision to grant summary judgment to the principal and New York City Department of Education, finding that the teacher's First Amendment retaliation claims failed because his complaints were not protected as matters of public concern. The opinion also ruled that the principal's alleged behavior did not go far enough to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS