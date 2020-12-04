AFL-CIO Tells DC Circ. NLRB Union Election Rule Must Fall

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge was right to nix parts of the National Labor Relations Board's 2019 overhaul of union election procedures, but should have struck down the entire rule because the agency ignored key evidence when crafting it, the AFL-CIO has argued in a brief to the D.C. Circuit. In its opening brief filed Thursday, the labor federation told the appeals court to uphold the lower court's May decision striking down a handful of changes the NLRB made that slowed down the union election process because they did not go through the administrative procedures required for regulations that affect rights. But the...

