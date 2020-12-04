Portugal Hits Altice Europe Unit With €84M Cartel Fine

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- Portuguese competition enforcers have hit a subsidiary of telecommunications operator Altice Europe NV with an €84 million ($101.7 million) fine for allegedly splitting markets and fixing prices with another provider in the country. The Portuguese Competition Authority, known as AdC, said in a statement Thursday that the agency had fined Altice's MEO unit for forming a cartel with fellow Portuguese telecom NOWO in 2018, following a deal between the companies over use of MEO's mobile network. NOWO avoided a fine for its part in the alleged scheme through the watchdog's leniency program, according to the statement. "The cartel established by MEO...

