Pa. Plumbing Co. Wants AG To Name Names In Deception Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh-area plumbing company wants the Pennsylvania attorney general to offer up specific customer names and complaints to back up a consumer protection lawsuit the state filed in September, the company's attorney told a state court Friday. John Linkosky of John Linkosky & Associates, representing Bridgeville, Pa.-based Gillece Services LP, argued in a video hearing that the state's complaint, which alleges that the company engaged in bait-and-switch schemes by offering cheap sewer clog removals that turned into expensive pipe replacements, needed to name specific customers or technicians if it wanted to plead intentional, fraudulent conduct. "They're trying to put Gillece out...

