8th Circ. Says OSHA Can't Regulate Tribal Fishing Co.

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday rejected the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's bid to overturn a ruling that a Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians-owned fishing company didn't have to submit to an inspection after two employees drowned, saying the agency couldn't regulate the tribe's business under circuit precedent. The U.S. Department of Labor agency had argued that Red Lake Nation Fisheries Inc. was subject to Occupational Safety and Health Act regulation because it falls within the law's meaning of "employer" and is engaged in the interstate commercial sale of fish. It had asked the court to review an Occupational Safety...

