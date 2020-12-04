Ind. Panel Affirms Medtronic's $112M Loss In IP Contract Row

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- An Indiana appellate court on Friday affirmed a jury verdict in a contract dispute between Medtronic and an Indianapolis surgeon, finding the company owes the surgeon $112 million in royalties under a 1999 agreement on his spinal device patent. In a 45-page opinion, a three-judge panel rejected the Irish medical device company's argument that the damages awarded to surgeon Rick Sasso were "wildly inflated," finding they were supported by evidence. "The trial court properly rejected Medtronic's arguments that it had already paid Sasso all that he was due under the terms of the agreement," the opinion said. Sasso, a professor and...

